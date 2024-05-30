Arizona Milk Producers has teamed up with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Fry’s Food Stores, and St. Mary’s Food Bank to provide an opportunity for D-backs fans to meet Lourdes Gurriel Jr. by contributing to a good cause.

Beginning Saturday, June 8 until Saturday, June 15, we invite shoppers to make a minimum contribution of five dollars at the Jefferson Street Fry’s location. Donations will be collected by cashiers at the registers. On the register receipt will be a message noting a donation has been made. This receipt will be used for entry on Saturday, June 15 at the Jefferson St. Fry’s to meet Gurriel and receive a limited edition signed poster. Due to time constraints (Lourdes needs to get to the ballpark for a game that day!) the meet and greet opportunity will be limited to the first 150 people in line.

All donations will go toward purchases of fresh milk to benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank customers. Fresh milk is the most requested yet least donated item at food banks and our goal is to provide this valuable, nutritious food source to our community members in need.